Boy with leukemia calls for urgent help

A three-year-old boy from Brgy. Bulacao, Cebu City is sincerely calling for urgent financial help as he pushes on with his fight against cancer.

Carmelo Anthony Obaob was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on November 24, 2022. His signs and symptoms began a month prior to his diagnosis. He had intermittent fever, unusual paleness, and body weakness. These manifestations prompted his parents to seek for medical help. He was admitted in a hospital in Cebu City and his complete blood count showed figures not in the normal range. He then received blood and platelet transfusions. He was discharged from the hospital but was re-admitted again because of recurring fever. Consequently, bone marrow aspiration was performed and the result indicated that Carmelo Anthony has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood in which the bone marrow produces an abnormally high number of immature lymphocytes causing its build up and decreasing the other healthy blood cells. This weakening disease commonly affects children. Yet, there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Carmelo Anthony’s chemotherapy started on the same day of his diagnosis. His attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that they will follow for the next three years in order to achieve thorough healing. At the moment, he is on induction phase which is the first part of his treatment. Indeed, Carmelo Anthony’s chemotherapeutic regimen come at a high cost causing an immense burden for his family. His regular laboratory workups, chemotherapy drugs, maintenance medications, and other medical procedures comprise their expenditures. When all of these are considered, his chemotherapy needs are estimated to reach P20,000 every week.

“Ton-Ton,” as he is fondly called by his family, is a playful and cheerful boy. He loves to interact with other children and play with his toys too. As the second of the two siblings, his family cherishes him the most. When asked about her wish for Carmelo Anthony, his mother immediately replied, “My only wish is for him to be cancer-free. That is my prayer every day.” Carmelo Anthony’s father works as a call center agent with a monthly income that ranges from P10,000 to P12,000. His mother is a housewife who takes good care of the whole family. Today’s prevailing economic situation including the high cost of living had brought tremendous strain to their family’s finances. The meager income of his father could not keep up with their expenses. In addition to that, Carmelo Anthony’s continuing chemotherapy had pressed them down financially and emptied their savings. Indeed, they are really in desperate need of help. Hence, his parents are genuinely appealing for financial assistance from good-hearted individuals in order to save the life of their beloved child.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu, and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

