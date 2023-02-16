CFC Gentle Giants off to Manila to resume PFL campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants will leave for Manila today to resume their campaign in the second half of the Philippines Football League (PFL) season which starts on Feb. 19, 2023, against their rivals, Kaya FC Iloilo.

Cebu FC will have two matches this month which will all be held in Manila.

They will face first Kaya FC Iloilo on Sunday and United City FC on Feb. 26.

The Gentle Giants will play with new faces in its roster starting with the presence of top-notch Cebuano footballer and Azkals U23 player Ivan Ouano who played for the United City FC last year.

The 22-year-old Ouano joins goalkeeper Florencio Badelic Jr., Ibrahim Moro of Ghana, Canadian Leaford Allen, and Rintaro Hama of Japan.

Still present in the team is one of its ace strikers, Mert Altinoz of Turkey, and primary goalkeeper Nathanael Ace Villanueva.

The rest of the team is comprised of John Zambrano, Jason Cordova, Charles Dabao III, Elijah Lao, Ruffy Llorente, John Renz Saldivar, Evren Tasci, Jeremiah Borlongan, Robert Corsame Jr., Nicolas Ferrer Junr. , Daniel Gadia, Steven Patalinghug, Baris Tasci, Kintaro Miyagi, and Mohamed Soumah.

In March, the Gentle Giants will have five matches.

They are currently ranked No. 3 in the team standings with 21 points from six wins, three draws, and one defeat.

United City FC is at the No. 2 spot with 24 points from their 7-3-1 (win-draw-loss) slate. Kaya FC is at the top spot with 30 points from their 10-0-2 (win-draw-loss) card.

/dbs

