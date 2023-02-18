Archdiocese of Cebu to present to CBCP the location of the three proposed dioceses in July

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Cebu is set a to present this July to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) the identified locations for the three new dioceses that are being proposed here.

In a press conference on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said there are already “inklings” as to its proposed locations, but these would still have to be finalized using a demographic and geographical study.

He said that committees were already cerated to oversee the plan to split the Archdiocese of Cebu into three dioceses, which he said is part of its “Sugbuswak” or “blossoming.”

These include the Committees on Orientation, Geographical Studies, Institutions, and Membership, among others.

After they would have present their plans to the CBCP, Palma said, they would also submit to Rome a proposal on how they would evaluate and distribute resources after the three dioceses would have been established. This will include their plans on how to go about the operation of the existing seminary and formation, since they do not intend to build additional seminaries in the newly created dioceses.

Palma expressed confidence that the proposed creation of three dioceses in Cebu is now being considered as a”welcome news” by the bishops.

He said that the bishops were “enthusiastic” when he again mentioned of the plan to create three dioceses here.

The same proposal, according to Palma was met with reluctance, if not, opposition from many sectors, priests, and some lay people, when it was introduced years back.

“How do we present now the concept of, we call it the division of the Archdiocese of Cebu… What we are telling the people is that is it is a natural tendency in life that the side of growth and progress is when we grow bigger, when we grow more developed, when more and more people are members of the community, the tendency is to divide,” the prelate told reporters.

“But perhaps, if this is a word that I would like us to imagine, it is like “birthing” specially in a new family giving birth. Birthing is a gift, and that is how we look at Cebu in the future,” he added.

The Archdiocese of Cebu, consist of 176 parishes, more than 400 diocesan priests, and 225 religious priests. It is currently the biggest in the country.

Palma said that the Archdiocese of Cebu was the mother of the Diocese of Jaro in Iloilo, Calbayog, and Guam respectively, before it also “birthed” other dioceses and local churches.

