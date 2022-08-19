More Catholic dioceses in Cebu soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the Archdiocese of Cebu now having two auxiliary bishops, the Archdiocese’s plan to create several dioceses, aimed at serving the Catholic faithful in far-flung areas is underway.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, during an interview right after the episcopal ordination of Cebu’s second auxiliary bishop, Most Rev. Ruben Labajo on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, said the plan for more dioceses is already in the process.

“In the process na g’yod. There is no stopping. It’s a long overdue plan. It is in the process na,” the prelate told reporters.

”Like many other big dioceses which have been divided, the new diocese will be named after the See, for instance, sa Negros (up north), Diocese of San Carlos because the Bishop’s residence that see that Cathedral is in San Carlos City. In the South, the Diocese of Cabancalan because the See is in the City of Cabancalan,” he added.

Palma first floated the idea of creating more dioceses in Cebu when he was just installed as Archbishop of Cebu in 2011.

He, however, did not specifically detail yet where these additional dioceses will be erected in north and south Cebu.

Cebu Archdiocese is the “biggest archdiocese in the country and in Asia, with the most number of Catholics, priests, religious, and seminarians,” according to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

Palma, however, said that even if this plan will be realized, there will still be one Theology seminary in Cebu.

“There are ways to agree and what to do with the seminary life. Kung mabahin man g’yod, practical lang nga there should be only one Theology seminary,” he said.

The two auxiliary bishops of the Archdiocese of Cebu are Bishop-elect Midyphil ‘Dodong’ Billones (appointed auxiliary bishop in 2019) and Bishop-elect Ruben Caballero Labajo. /rcg

