Cebu Football Club dedicates big win to Turkey quake victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants dedicated their huge victory against league-leader Kaya FC Iloilo to the victims of the earthquake in Hatay in southern Turkey.

The Gentle Giants toppled the league leader Kaya Iloilo FC, 3-2, at the latter’s turf at the Iloilo Sports Complex last Sunday, February 19, 2023, as both teams resumed their campaigns in the Philippines Football League (PFL).

It was the biggest victory for the Gentle Giants this year in the PFL.

CFC mainstay Daniel Gadia, newly signed Leaford Allen, and defender Jacob Liao each scored goals for Cebu FC in the victory.

Diazo Horikoshi netted two goals for the host team.

“We won the game for the People in Hatay, Turkey,” said Cebu FC’s head coach Mehmet Kakil, adding that Kaya never lost at home before.

Kakil, Levent Öztürk, and ace striker Mert Altinöz are all from Hatay. They were sent to Cebu last year as part of a football development partnership between Hatay and its official Turkish club, Süper Lig Team, Hatayspor.

Before the game, the players and coaching staff of the Cebu Football Club wore “Pray for Turkey” t-shirts.

After the match, the Gentle Giants unveiled a huge “One with Hatay” banner to show their support to the people of Hatay.

Cebu FC team owner, Ugur Tasci, revealed that a relative of his in Turkey died during the powerful earthquake last February 6, 2023.

More than 47,000 were killed in the quake that also hit Syria and the numbers may still rise, especially after a magnitude 6.3 aftershock hit southern Turkey on February 20.

The victory pulled Cebu FC closer to Kaya Iloilo at the No.2 spot with 24 points as it improved its record to 7-1-3 (win-loss-draw).

Iloilo is still at the top with 30 points off 10 wins and three losses.

Erstwhile No. 2 team, United City FC withdrew from the PFL following its announcement that the club is experiencing financial constraints.

Cebu FC’s next match is against Stallion Laguna FC on March 5, which will likely be held at the Biñan stadium in Laguna.

