CFC Gentle Giants remain at No. 3 following cancellation of 2 home games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants remained at the No. 3 spot in the latest Philippines Football League (PFL) team standings heading to the off-season after two of its home matches were canceled.

The Gentle Giants which have six wins, three draws, and one loss for 21 points in their PFL campaign have dropped to No. 3 after topping the standings numerous times.

Kaya FC-Iloilo leads the standings with 27 points from a 9-2 (win-loss) record followed by United City FC with 24 points from a 7-3 (win-draw) card.

It can be recalled that the Gentle Giants have two canceled home matches against the Stallion Laguna FC and the Azkals Development Team last month.

It was supposed to be the third and fourth home games for the Gentle Giants before heading into the off-season.

However, both matches were canceled due to the request of their opponents.

The Gentle Giants were supposed to play the Stallions last October 23, 2022, but the latter requested to move their match to a later date.

Meanwhile, the ADT requested to cancel their match on October 29, 2022, prompting Cebu FC’s officials to refund the tickets to Cebuano football fans.

The home matches were supposedly scheduled at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The two home matches could’ve made a huge difference in the Gentle Giants’ current position following their impressive showings in their first two home games against Kaya and United City.

They beat Kaya 3-2 in their first home match on October 9, 2022, and drew with United City, 3-3 on October 15, 2022.

Behind the Gentle Giants in the standings are the Stallions followed by the Azkals Development Team, Mendiola FC 1991, and Maharlika Manila FC. /rcg

