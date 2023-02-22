DOLE-7 releases pay rules for Feb. 24 in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) reminded private sector employers in Cebu City that their employees working on Friday, February. 24, 2023, are entitled to an additional 30 percent in their pay for the day.

This is pursuant to Republic Act No. 7287, an act declaring February 24 of every year a Special Non-working Holiday in Cebu City, in celebration of its Charter anniversary.

In a statement, DOLE 7 director Lilia Estillore reiterated the pay rules that would serve as a guide in the computation of salaries of workers working on a Special Non-working Holiday.

She said if the workers are asked to render work on a Special Non-working Holiday, they must be paid an additional 30 percent as premium pay in their basic wage on the first eight hours of work.

For work done in excess of eight hours or overtime work, workers must be paid another 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day.

Estillore said workers who would work on a special non-working holiday, which also falls on their rest day are entitled to an additional 50 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours of work.

“For work done in excess of eight hours or overtime work during a special day that also falls on the workers’ rest day, they should be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on said day,” the agency said.

However, if employees did not work, the “no work, no pay” principle will apply, unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day.

Workers who experience underpayment of wages and/ or non-payment of holiday pay are advised to report to their nearest DOLE office.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebu City employees to receive P15,000 as Charter Day bonus

CCPO on full alert status for Charter Day, EDSA Revolution Anniversary

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP