Cebu City employees to receive P15,000 as Charter Day bonus

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Regular and casual employees of the Cebu City Hall will each receive a Charter Anniversary bonus of P15,000.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama made the announcement as he addressed employees after the early morning flag-raising ceremony at Plaza Sugbo on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

Earlier, Rama announced that he was aiming to release a P50,000 bonus during the city’s 86th Charter Day celebration, if there was enough funds for the purpose.

But on Monday, he said that P15, 000 will be distributed as Charter Anniversary bonus this year.

“Pero nag storya ming (Vice Mayor) Raymond Garcia. Vice, dili mahimong P5,000 ra oy. Di sad mahimong P10,000 ra,” he said.

“Kining bonus, dili ni primarily [based on good performance]. Pero og maayo ka, awardee ka. Punctuality naa ka, you deserve the bonus,” the mayor added.

However, the date for the release of the city’s bonus is yet to be announced.

In 2022, regular and casual employees of the Cebu City Hall received P10,000 each as Charter Anniversary bonus.

Cebu City is set to celebrate its 86th Charter Anniversary this Friday, Feb. 24, based on Republic Act No. 728.

On that day, city officials will lead a flag raising ceremony that will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the bust monument of Don Vicente Rama at the Plaza Sugbo.

A testimonial dinner in a hotel in Cebu City is scheduled in the evening to recognize private individuals and organizations that have been helping the city.

