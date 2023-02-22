Mandaue City starts free anti-rabies vaccination for cats, dogs

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City Veterinary Office has already started with its annual anti-rabies vaccination campaign for dogs and cats.

Veterinary office personnel first visited Barangays Casili and Tawason on Tuesday, February 21, for their house-to-house vaccination campaign.

Dr. Karen Merilles, the Mandaue City veterinarian, said they will visit the remaining 25 barangays in the coming days. Mandaue City has a total of 27 barangays.

Merilles said dogs and cats must be vaccinated against rabies every year.

Last year, they were able to vaccinate a total of 17,092 pets.

Merilles is asking pet owners to be responsible and to have their pets vaccinated.

“It is very important gyud nga mabakunahan ang atoang iro [ug iring]. Rabies is a public concern, manakod sa tawo and the whole community [ma] affected [ani] adult, mapabata, tiguwang. And rabies can kill. So, be responsible gyud [ta] tanan. Once you own dogs, feed [your] dogs, [and] be sure that they are vaccinated against rabies,” said Merilles.

Meanwhile, individuals, who would want to be vaccinated against rabies, are advised to visit the Mandaue City Health Office during office hours, Merilles said.

In 2022, Mandaue City recorded only five rabies cases among pets which is much lower than the 14 cases that were reported in 2021.

They did not record any rabies cases among humans last year, she added.

