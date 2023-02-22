Boy with leukemia appeals for urgent help

A two-year-old boy from Brgy. Cerdeña, Malabuyoc, Cebu is humbly appealing for urgent financial help as he battles his toughest foe yet, the “Big C.”

Kaeden Earl Salonoy was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on January 17, 2023. A few days before his unexpected diagnosis, he had a recurring fever, unusual paleness, and body weakness. His parents were frightened by his symptoms, so they brought him to a hospital in their hometown for a check-up. A complete blood count was done and the results showed blood counts not in the normal range. Because of that, they were instantly referred to seek specialized care in Cebu City. While admitted to a hospital in Cebu City, a series of laboratory and diagnostic tests were performed including a complete blood count, dengue fever test, and bone marrow aspiration. When the results were released, it indicated that she has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children. This disease is characterized by the abnormal increase in the production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow causing its build-up in the blood while crowding out healthy cells. Yet despite its deleterious effects to the body, there is a high chance of a cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Earl’s journey against cancer began when his first chemotherapy was administered on January 24, 2023. In order to completely eradicate the cancer cells in his body, his attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that typically lasts for three years. Presently, he is going through the induction phase which is the first part of his treatment. His chemotherapy sessions including his regular laboratory workups, medical procedures, and maintenance medications come at an incredibly high cost. It is estimated to cost them up to P50,000 every week.

As described by his mother, Earl is a playful little boy. He loves to move around and dance too. As the second of the two siblings, his family loves and treasures him exceedingly. When asked about her wish for Earl, his mother gently replied, “My only wish is for him to have complete healing from his disease. I also pray that we will be able to support his treatment until its completion.” Earl’s father is a construction worker with no regular income. If a project is assigned to his father’s group, he receives at least P6,000 every month. His mother is a production worker with a monthly minimum wage income. The combined income of Earl’s parents is still very insufficient to make ends meet for their growing family. The lengthy treatment and its costly nature bring tremendous financial burden to them. Earl’s ongoing chemotherapy had truly depleted their finances and they are now in dire need of help. Thus, in order to save Earl’s life and sustain his continuing treatment, his parents are heartily asking for financial assistance from generous individuals who are willing to give and share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu, and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

