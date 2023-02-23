Mandaue attack: ’10 men’ stab, wound Chinese national at establishment’s parking lot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Chinese national was wounded after he was stabbed allegedly by at least 10 unidentified men, who were believed to be also allegedly Chinese nationals.

This happened inside the parking lot of a tea house in Barangay Tipolo at the Mandaue North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City at past 1:30 p.m. today, Feb. 23.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy, Mandaue Police Station 2 or Subangdaku Police Station chief, identified the victim as Ma Yichen, 34, a Chinese national who was residing at Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment of the wounds in the body that he suffered from the stabbing attack.

Caacoy said that the identity of the victim was confirmed by the victim’s wife.

According to police’s initial investigation, the victim and his wife were headed to the parking lot after dining at a tea house in the area and were suddenly attacked by 10 men in the parking lot.

Caacoy said that the wife told them that her husband was stabbed by the attackers using a sharp object several times in the body.

One of the attackers was allegedly not satisfied with the stabbing attack and picked up a stone and allegedly threw it at the victim.

A few minutes later, the unidentified attackers allegedly left the wounded victim and fled from the area.

Police and emergency responders hurriedly went to the area after they were informed of the attack.

The medical emergency responders arrived first, quickly gave the victim first aid and rushed him to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Police Major Caacoy said that they were still investigating the stabbing of the Chinese national, who was being treated at the hospital.

He said that they still had no idea why the victim was attacked and they had no identities yet of the people who assaulted the victim.

Caacoy said that they had yet to speak to the wife who was at the hospital tending to the necessities of her wounded husband.

He also confirmed that the wounds of the victim were not serious and he continued to be treated at the hospital.

Caacoy also said that they had already interviewed witnesses and had already asked for footage of CCTV or security cameras in the establishments in the area to help them identify the attackers.

/dbs

