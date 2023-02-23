Caindec vows to put LTO on “proper legal footing” if family of killed motorcycle driver sues agency

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) director Victor Emmanuel Caindec said he would make sure that the LTO is on a “proper legal footing” if the family of the motorcycle driver who died would file charges against the agency.

In a statement sent to reporters, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, Caindec addressed allegations that LTO-7 personnel were involved in the death of a motorcycle driver in the City of Naga, Cebu, on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The motorcycle driver was identified as Julian Cañalita Jr., 69, and a retired member of the Philippine Constabulary.

“This is a serious allegation. Someone died, and they’re blaming LTO for it. I am making sure that the agency is on a proper legal footing since the family has said they’ll file charges,” Caindec said in the statement.

“So far, the reports we have on hand from the PNP detail the incident as a self-accident,” he added.

Caindec said that based on the information given to him, there was no vehicle damage to any LTO vehicle that was in operation on Tuesday, indicating that there was no physical contact to indicate a collision.

Caindec also answered a post of a netizen in a Facebook group on Tuesday, Feb. 21, asking if it was right for LTO agents to go after a motorcycle rider who they think has committed a violation.

The said netizen (name withheld) also claimed that the rider got into an accident because an LTO agent went after him.

“Mga boss, kalaki lang g’yod. Ngano mo dagan diay ka og wala kay violation?” Caindec wrote in his post, as he went to enumerate the common violations that motorcycle riders commit while they are on the road.

In an interview, Cañalita’s son, Jake, said they would be filing charges against LTO 7 for his father’s death after LTO 7 personnel allegedly chased his father, which resulted in his accident and untimely death.

“Pagkita nila sa akong amahan nga ang motor wala pay plate number, for registration pa lang, mao na toy ilang gigukod akong amahan. Hangtod nga gidutdotan nila ang motor sa akong amahan hangtod sa pagkatumba,” Jake said.

“Pagkatumba sa akong amahan, mura ra silag wala, nisaylo ra sila naabot na sila sa pikas barangay. Way siguro nga ang akong amahan naigo g’yod sa ilang (LTO) pick-up (vehicle),” he added. /rcg

