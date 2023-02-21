Young couple, daughter perish in tragic Danao City road accident; son survives

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A young couple and their daughter were killed when the black sedan they were riding in collided with a wing van in Barangay Dunggoan, Danao City on Tuesday noon, February 21, 2023.

A son who was believed to be seated at the back survived and is now being treated at a local hospital.

Police Staff Sergeant Ronald Gomez of the Danao City Police Station identified the fatalities as husband and wife Erwin Bacalso Mondejar and Imelda Modejar, and their daughter, Erin Bliss Modejar, who was believed to be 2 to 3 years old.

The son, the older of the two siblings was identified as Imer Betelqeuse Mondejar.

Police are yet to establish his age as he is still admitted at the Danao City Provincial Hospital recuperating from the injuries he sustained.

According to Gomez, the Mondejar family was heading to Cebu City from Carmen town at that time and are believed to be on their way to visit Erwin’s relatives in Pardo, Cebu City. Erwin was said to be a seaman.

The victims are natives of Southern Leyte.

On the other hand, the wing van driver, Nolin Batobalonos, 33, who was heading north is being held at the Danao City Police Station pending the investigation. Batobalonos is a resident of Santa Fe.

Quoting their initial investigation, Gomez said that the two vehicles were traversing on opposite lanes with the wing van heading north and the couple heading south.

At Barangay Dunggoan, the black sedan allegedly swerved towards the lane of the wing van that was carrying animal feeds.

“ Mao to iyang gistorya nga padung ni ang auto. Iyang giserbatoan but nilargo man nuon sa atubangan. Di gyud totally head on kay diri ra sa driver side sa wing van,” Gomez said during a live interview with dyHP.

Due to the impact, Gomez said that Erwin was pinned inside the car and was the last to be retrieved. His wife and their daughter, Erin were seated beside him.

Imer, on the other hand, was possibly sitting at the back of the car.

Gomez said that the relatives of the victims were already informed about the tragic accident.

