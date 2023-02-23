OCCCI D-League to hold southern leg on Feb. 24

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the highly-successful northern division tournament, the OCCCI D-League Inter-School Basketball Tournament will be holding its Southern Leyte leg tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 24 to 26, 2023 in Baybay City, Leyte.

OCCCI D-League successfully staged two legs of its massive inter-school basketball tournament in Leyte. The first leg was in Ormoc City and the Northern Leyte leg in Jaro, Leyte earlier this month.

This time, it’s Southern Leyte’s turn to showcase its basketball talents in the three division hoop wars in the elementary, high school, and college divisions.

The games will be held at the Franciscan College of the Immaculate Conception (FCIC) gym.

A total of 21 teams from 17 schools and colleges in Southern Leyte.

“Gusto ko magpasalamat sa support sa successful OCCCI D-League northern division especially sa tanan participating teams ug schools. Special thanks to the host LGU of Jaro, Leyte. Daghan kaayong salamat sa inyong tabang,” said OCCCI Chief Operations Officer Mizpah Aira Taala in an interview.

(I would like to thank all those who support the successful OCCCI D-League northern division especially to all participating teams and schools. Special thanks to the host LGU of Jaro, Leyte. Thank you for all your help.)

“Karon magpahigayon na pud ta sa OCCCI D-League Southern Leyte division at the FCIC Gym in Baybay City, Leyte. Magkita ta didto and together let us nurture our dreams,” said Taala said.

(Now, we are holding also the OCCCI D-League Southern Leyte division at the FCIC Gym in Baybay City, Leyte. We’ll see you there and together let us nurture our dreams.)

The competing teams in the elementary division are Baybay I Central School, Merida Central School, St. Paul’s School of Ormoc, St. Peter’s College of Ormoc, San Juan Elementary School, and Libas Elementary School.

In the high school division, the teams that will be seen in action are FCIC, Bato School of Fisheries, Baybay Senior High School, Visayas State University (VSU) Integrated High School, Caridad National High School, Saint Joseph College, Baybay National High School, and College of Maasin.

On the other hand, Saint Joseph College, Sto. Nino College, Western Leyte College, Abuyug Community College, FCIC, and Eastern Visayas State University will vie for supremacy in the college division.

The champion teams of the OCCCI D-League Inter-School Basketball Tournament Southern Leyte leg will join the central and northern Leyte champions for the grand finals later this year.

