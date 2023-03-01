‘Extremely disappointed’ Boy Abunda tells Liza Soberano: ‘Do not disregard your past’

Boy Abunda gave his two cents’ worth on Liza Soberano’s recent vlog in which she disclosed that she had no voice in her career under her previous management, with the King of Talk advising the actress to proceed wherever she wants to but “in gratitude.”

Abunda said he chimed in on the matter and spoke up as a talent manager after seeing a clip of his past interview with Soberano being included in the vlog, as per an episode of his talk show “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

“Disappointed po ako doon sa vlog (I am disappointed with the vlog). I’m not disgusted but I am extremely disappointed with the vlog,” he stated, noting, though, that Soberano has the right to transfer management, express her sentiments and rebrand as an artist.

Abunda clarified that what didn’t sit well with him was Soberano’s statement that seemingly implied that the “Liza” the public knew for the last 13 years was not the actress’ authentic self.

“I don’t know the intent, I don’t know where she wanted to go pero kung rebranding lang ito at redirection, medyo masakit lalo na para sa aming mga manager (but if this is a rebranding and redirection, it is somehow upsetting to us managers),” he continued.

He talked about his experience in managing artists and stressed how at some point, the “power base” changes and the artists would want a change in their career’s trajectory. Abunda then expressed hopes that in the case of Soberano, she would give credit and be grateful to those who helped her attain the level of stature she has today.

“You can proceed with your career, you can redirect your career pero sana (but I hope) you can journey in gratitude,” he told her. “Sabihin na natin na may mga karanasan ka na hindi masyadong maganda because you wanted to be heard, you wanted to be more visible in your career, pero Liza, lahat ng nangyari sa ‘yo, nothing is ever wasted.”

(Even if you had some bad experiences because you wanted to be heard, you wanted to be more visible in your career, but Liza, in everything that happened to you, nothing is ever wasted.)

“What we knew at ang hinangaan namin was a good girl; ang hinangaan namin was an excellent actor. ‘Wag mong isantabi, do not disregard your past,” he added. “Do not disregard the 13 years na minahal ka ng mga fans mo and do not disregard the hard work that your managers put into who you are today.”

(What we knew and admired was a good girl and an excellent actor. Do not set aside [and] disregard your past. Do not disregard the 13 years when your fans loved you, and do not disregard the hard work that your managers put into who you are today.)

Abunda finally addressed Soberano, “You know Liza, I love you. Proceed with your career, wherever you want to go, in gratitude… Because gratitude opens your heart and life to more blessings.”

