TitoBoy trends on Twitter after mind-boggling #BbPilipinas2021 question

CEBU CITY, Philippines— “When is it okay not to be okay and when is it not okay to be not okay?”

This was Boy Abunda’s question for Binibini Karen Laurie Mendoza of Iloilo City during the Bb. Pilipinas coronation night held Sunday night, July 11, 2021.

“You know, sometimes, it’s hard to move on especially that if we lost our loved ones, when we’re depressed when we have anxiety, but most of all, when we want to move forward in life. You know, my favorite saying in a movie Disney, ‘Inside Out,’ is embrace your sadness because in embracing your sadness you will feel happiness afterwards,” the Iloilo representative answered.

In fact, the question was so good that it became trending on Twitter.

Netizens were quick to give their answers to this mind-boggling question.

Here are some of the answers shared by the netizens online:

