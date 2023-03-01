What to prepare for your DFA passport appointment

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the threat of COVID-19 now waning and with the global economy on the rebound, the urge to travel whether for business or pleasure is also mounting.

Here are some important reminders on what documents you need to accomplish before you hop into your favorite airline for that all-important business trip or dream vacation abroad.

Adult Applicants

Confirmed online appointment. You may set an appointment at https://www.passport.gov.ph/appointment

Accomplished Application Form

Original and photocopy of PSA Birth Certificate on Security Paper

* Married Females using their spouse’s last name must also present the original and submit the photocopy of their PSA Marriage Certificate on Security Paper or Report of Marriage (if the PSA marriage certificate is not yet available). If the married woman will use her maiden last name, no need to present a marriage certificate.

* Local Civil Registrar Copy is required if the PSA birth certificate cannot be read (blurry).

* Any of the valid IDs in this list – present the original and submit a photocopy as part of your requirements.

Minor Applicants

Confirmed online appointment. You may set an appointment at https://www.passport.gov.ph/appointment

Accomplished Application Form

Personal appearance of minor applicant and either parent or authorized adult companion.

PSA Birth Certificate

PSA Marriage Certificate of parents if only one parent is accompanying the child.

* If parents are unmarried, present an Affidavit of Support and/or Consent executed by the mother (if the mother cannot be present during the application).

* If Affidavit of Support and/or Consent is executed abroad, it must be authenticated by the Philippine Embassy or Consulate.

Passport or any valid government-issued ID of either parent with one photocopy.

School ID (if applicable)

c. Supporting Documents

In some cases, the DFA requires applicants to present additional documents, depending on the applicant’s status and/or completeness of primary documents presented. You may view the list of supporting documents required by DFA for certain cases such as:

* Applicant’s birth certificate is registered late

* Applicant does not have a birth certificate

* Applicant’s marriage has been dissolved and wants to use her maiden last name

* Applicant has lacking data on his birth certificate

* Applicant is a dual citizen

* Applicant is a naturalized Filipino citizen

* Applicant obtained Filipino citizenship by election

* Applicant has been granted citizenship by Act of Legislation

How much is the passport fee?

The rates for new applications and passport renewal are as follows:

* Regular – Php 950.00 (12 business days)

* Expedited – Php 1,200.00 (7 business days)

* Penalty for lost or mutilated ePassport – Php 350.00

Passports issued to Filipinos 18 years old and older are valid for 10 years. Minor applicants will still be issued 5-year valid passports.

*Important Reminders

Be at your chosen DFA satellite office 15 to 30 minutes before your appointment.

Download and print your application form and e-receipt on an A4-size bond paper. These will be presented and submitted to the DFA during your appointment.

Prepare the original and photocopies of your IDs and documents and have both ready during your visit.

You may order your PSA birth and marriage certificates online at www.PSAHelpline.ph

Your passport fee is non-refundable and non-transferable. If you fail to appear at the DFA satellite office on the date and time of your appointment, your application shall be canceled along with your payment.

If you wish to reschedule your appointment, send a request for a new schedule at least 3 days before your confirmed appointment date. Your new schedule must not be beyond 30 days from your original appointment.

Dress appropriately for your appointment. Avoid wearing heavy make-up, colored contact lenses, and too many accessories.

Applicant’s companion might not be allowed inside the satellite office’s premises unless the applicant really needs someone with him or her (minor, PWD, senior citizen).

Bring your own pen, alcohol, or sanitizers. Wear your face mask properly and always observe social-media-icons distancing. /rcg

