CTCI Offers Easy, Safe Travel and Accommodation

Booking your own travel itinerary comes with a lot of uncertainties. But, with the help of professionals and experienced travel and accommodation specialists, bookings can become easy, direct, and very secure.

On its fourth year, the Cebu Travel Catalogue International (CTCI) presents over 70 professional travel and accommodation companies offering easy and secure services plus exciting travel perks.













CTCI supports the efforts of the Department of Tourism (DOT) in boosting the economic sector through travel and the Cebu City Tourism Commission (CCTC) in promoting Cebu’s rich landscape.

“It is truly an honor for the Cebu Tours and Travel Association and our partners to provide this platform for everyone to renew their zest for invigorating experiences through the Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2023,” said CTTA President Joan Tiu.

“Escape, Explore, Enjoy–our theme for this year’s event is the best description of what we can offer and expect in our tourism activities this year. After the challenges brought by the pandemic and as well as typhoon Odette, this year is the right time for us to escape and explore the must-see beautiful places not just in Cebu and the Philippines, but the other countries as well,” said Cebu City Tourism Commission Chairperson and Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera.

“This event proves the resilience of the tourism sector, this is something we can always be proud of. We are always determined to rise and move forward, and good proof of that is our significant increase in outbound and inbound travel,” she added.

“The tourism industry is an important component of the economic recovery of the Philippines. It is a key pillar in our economy that creates jobs and opportunities for our people. Our tourism industry enhances the country’s standing on the global stage, which is why this event and travel fair is a timely activity and a welcomed opportunity for the continued advancement of the industry not just for the region, but for the whole country,” said Riza Macaibay, who spoke on behalf of DOT-7 Director Shalimar Hofer Tamano.













The event was co-presented by the Korea Tourism Organization, Philippine Airlines and Turkish Airlines. CTCI is sponsored by Emirates, Newport World Resorts, Cathay Pacific, CCLEX, Qatar Airways, Amadeus, Anjo World Theme Park and Cebu Safari & Adventure Park.

Please visit them at the activity center, at the first floor of Ayala Center Cebu until today, February 12, 2023.