Dawn fire greets observance of Fire Prevention Month in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Fire Prevention Month is observed every March of the year to remind everyone about the dangers that fires pose to lives and properties.

However, in today’s start of the month-long observance, a fire was reported in Mandaue City on Wednesday, March 1 where a two-storey house in Deca Homes in Barangay Jagabiao was hit at about 3:30 a.m.

Fortunately, the fire was immediately extinguished by firefighters from the Mandaue City Fire Office (MCFO) and was declared fire out after only 8 minutes.

MCFO Director Chief Inspector Arnel Abella said that the cause of the fire was electrical ignition due to loose connection.

Abella said that the fire started on the second floor of the two-storey house where the air conditioner was located.

The damage of Mandaue’s first fire of March is pegged at P24,000.

Because of this, residents are encouraged to always be cautious, plug out electrical wires, and check butane stoves, among others.

Abella said that an information education campaign regarding fire safety tips will be strengthened.

This is aside from the other activities that they will be conducting this month such as training and simulation exercises for barangays as well as an art contest.

Empower residents and barangays

Mayor Jonas Cortes in his speech during the opening of Fire Prevention Month said that they aim to empower residents and barangays.

Cortes said that information campaigns are being conducted at the barangays. The city will also bring programs about resiliency to the puroks.

Part of empowering them is by providing equipment to the barangays, he added.

“Gusto nato’ng makab-ot ang commitment sa matag Mandauehanon kay dili mada sa atoang firefighters, CDRRMO sa panahon sa katalagman sila lang ang atoang pasagdan, kinahanglan ang atoang mga kaigsuunan maka-antigo sad sa fire safety tips mao na ang atoang tumong,” said Cortes.

Meanwhile, 30 fire extinguishers were turned over by Kaabag Mandaue to Barangay Centro on Wednesday, in celebration of Fire Prevention Month.

The fire extinguishers will then be distributed to the barangays after they finish the training that will be conducted by MCFO personnel, said Centro Barangay Captain Ignacio Cortes II.

KAABAG Mandaue President Karla Victoria Cortes said they target to distribute fire extinguishers to all of the city’s 27 barangays. /rcg

