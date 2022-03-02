Mayor Ahong reminds Lapu residents to be vigilant against fire 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan reminds the public to be vigilant against fire as the country observes “Fire Prevention Month” this March.

Chan also urged residents who still have no electricity to check the safety of their connections before they will be energized by the Mactan Electric Company (MECO).

He said most fires are caused when electricity is turned back on, causing exposed wires to spark and trigger a fire.

“Naay mga lugar nga wala pa masiga kay gusto ni MECO nga masubay niya ang mga wires ngadto sa sulod sa mga kabalayan, labi na didto sa mga slum areas,” Chan said.

Mayor Chan explained that there are wires unseen by MECO or house owners, having peeled off insulated covers. So when electricity is turned on, this causes a spark and may start a fire.

To recall, the super typhoon Odette devastated the city, which resulted in a loss of power supply due to fallen posts and damaged power feeders and electrical wirings.

The power in mainland Lapu-Lapu, however, has been fully restored by MECO, while Olango Island is expected to be energized within this month.

Chan asked residents not to rely too much on the City’s preventive measures.

He said the city already installed fire hydrants and water tanks in congested and interior areas. They also trained barangay fire brigades as first responders.

He urged everyone to be watchful inside their homes and prevent using gas lamps and candles.

To residents who still have no lights, he urged them to check worn-out and exposed wires.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Tumulak to Cebu City residents: Be more vigilant against fires

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy