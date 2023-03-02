CHR sets probe into Adamson student’s alleged hazing death

“CHR Region IV-A has initiated its independent motu proprio investigation on this violent incident,” the commission said in a statement.

According to the CHR, Salilig’s death did not need to happen and could have been avoided, adding that hazing violates basic principles of human rights.

“Its serious consequences against the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of individuals, most especially minors, should have no place in academic institutions,” said the CHR.

The CHR also reiterated its call to strengthen the implementation of Republic Act No. 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018, urging the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Commission on Higher Education “to enact systems, policies, and mechanisms to put an end to the antithetical culture of hazing.”

“The Commission extends its condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones and calls for justice to be served. Once again, it is our collective responsibility to create safe environments where everyone is equal and free, in consonance with the values of respect, dignity, and inclusion,” said the CHR.

Salilig’s body was found on Tuesday, bearing marks of beating. As part of its welcome rites, the Tau Gamma Phi reportedly delivered around 70 blows to the student.

According to the PNP, the victim died of “severe blunt force trauma to the lower extremities.”

gsg