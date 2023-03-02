Police files anti-hazing raps vs six frat members for death of Adamson student

By: Tetch Torres-Tupas - Reporter / @T2TupasINQ - Inquirer.net | March 02,2023 - 06:31 PM
Six members of the Tau Gamma Phi Fraternity hide their faces while on their way to the inquest proceedings at the Department of Justice. They are facing complaint for violations of the Anti-Hazing Law. INQUIRER.net photo / Tetch Torres-Tupas

Six members of the Tau Gamma Phi Fraternity hide their faces while on their way to the inquest proceedings at the Department of Justice. They are facing complaint for violations of the Anti-Hazing Law. INQUIRER.net photo / Tetch Torres-Tupas

MANILA, Philippines—The Biñan Police on Thursday filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) a case for violations of the Anti-Hazing Law against six members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity tagged in the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig.

Biñan City Police Chief Virgilio Jopia said the complainants in the case are the victim’s brother and a hazing survivor.

Named in the complaint are the following: Earl Anthony Romero, Tung Cheng Teng, Sandro Victorino, Michael Lambert Ritalde, Jerome Balot and Mark Pedrosa.

Initially, the six were supposed to undergo an inquest proceeding, a summary procedure to determine whether an individual arrested without a warrant will be released on account of a dismissal of charges, released for further preliminary investigation proceedings, or charged in court.

But all six respondents signed a waiver of detention and asked for a preliminary investigation.

The DOJ has set a preliminary investigation on March 10, where the six are required to submit their counter-affidavit.

RELATED STORY:

17 face raps in Adamson student’s hazing death

JPV
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Adamson, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, DOJ, fraternity, hazing, Investigation, preliminary
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.