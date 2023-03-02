Police files anti-hazing raps vs six frat members for death of Adamson student

MANILA, Philippines—The Biñan Police on Thursday filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) a case for violations of the Anti-Hazing Law against six members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity tagged in the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig.

Biñan City Police Chief Virgilio Jopia said the complainants in the case are the victim’s brother and a hazing survivor.

Named in the complaint are the following: Earl Anthony Romero, Tung Cheng Teng, Sandro Victorino, Michael Lambert Ritalde, Jerome Balot and Mark Pedrosa.

Initially, the six were supposed to undergo an inquest proceeding, a summary procedure to determine whether an individual arrested without a warrant will be released on account of a dismissal of charges, released for further preliminary investigation proceedings, or charged in court.

But all six respondents signed a waiver of detention and asked for a preliminary investigation.

The DOJ has set a preliminary investigation on March 10, where the six are required to submit their counter-affidavit.

