Cebu City OSCA to distribute senior citizens’ financial aid on the second week of March

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senior citizens in Cebu City will soon receive their P3,000 financial assistance for the months of January to March 2023.

Cebu City Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) head Vicente “Inting” Esmeña told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Friday, March 3, that they are eyeing to release the first quarter cash assistance on the second week of the month.

The period could be between March 15 and 16 until March 27 and 28, Esmeña said.

Senior citizens are advised to wait for further announcements and instructions from their respective barangay officials.

The distribution which will run for ten days will follow the same rules implemented during the past financial assistance distribution.

Eligible senior citizens, unless bedridden, are required to personally claim their assistance in the designated distribution venue.

They must also present their valid senior citizen’s ID.

Esmeña said that the city currently has a total of 88,564 eligible senior citizens for assistance covering the months of January to March.

OSCA has also added 1,200 new senior citizens to their list who are qualified for the monthly assistance.

It also erased about 500 beneficiaries who have already died or were already inactive for various reasons such as transfer of residence.

READ MORE:

Final seniors citizen’s cash assistance for the year to be distributed starting Dec. 10

OSCA head: 88,227 senior citizens in Cebu City to receive P2,000 cash aid

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP