Remulla orders NBI to probe fatal hazing of another student in Cebu
MANILA, Philippines—Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has tapped the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate another case of hazing that claimed the life of an engineering student in Cebu.
This development came after the Public Attorneys’ Office on Thursday revealed another death by hazing, which also involved the same fraternity–Tau Gamma Phi.
“Nakakuha po kami ng report [We have received a report (regarding the hazing) and requests for investigation. Right away, the Secretary (of Justice) asked the NBI to conduct the investigation,” Justice Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic Clavano told reporters Friday.
PAO Chief Persida Acosta said the victim, 20-year-old Ronnel M. Baguio died December 18, 2022, eight days after being subjected to initiation rights of the same fraternity involved in the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig.
Baguio’s mother, Leny, sought PAO’s help to hasten the investigation surrounding the death of her son.
Like in the case of Salilig, Clavano said the probe will be parallel to that of the police investigation.
