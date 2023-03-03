Remulla orders NBI to probe fatal hazing of another student in Cebu

By: Tetch Torres-Tupas - Reporter / @T2TupasINQ - Inquirer.net | March 03,2023 - 09:02 PM
The NBi headquarters in Manila. (Photo from Facebook)

The NBI headquarters in Manila. (Photo from Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines—Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has tapped the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate another case of hazing that claimed the life of an engineering student in Cebu.

This development came after the Public Attorneys’ Office on Thursday revealed another death by hazing, which also involved the same fraternity–Tau Gamma Phi.

“Nakakuha po kami ng report [We have received a report (regarding the hazing) and requests for investigation. Right away, the Secretary (of Justice) asked the NBI to conduct the investigation,” Justice Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic Clavano told reporters Friday.

PAO Chief Persida Acosta said the victim, 20-year-old Ronnel M. Baguio died December 18, 2022, eight days after being subjected to initiation rights of the same fraternity involved in the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig.

Baguio’s mother, Leny, sought PAO’s help to hasten the investigation surrounding the death of her son.

Like in the case of Salilig, Clavano said the probe will be parallel to that of the police investigation.

RELATED STORIES:

PAO bares another fatal hazing of engineering student in Cebu

Police find witnesses for Cebu hazing incident, prepare charges

JPV
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Acosta, Cebu‬, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, DOJ, fraternity, hazing, PAO, Remulla
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.