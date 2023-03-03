Person of interest in hazing case of Adamson student found dead

MANILA, Philippines — A person of interest implicated in the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig, who reportedly died due to hazing, has been confirmed dead, said Laguna Police Director Col. Randy Glen Silvio on Friday.

“Reported na patay na yung isang person of interest by hanging,” Silvio told INQUIRER.net.

(It was reported that a person of interest has died by hanging.)

Silvio said that the person of interest had died on February 28, the same day that Salilig’s body was found and news broke in media outlets.

Salilig was found in a shallow grave in Imus.

JPV

