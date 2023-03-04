Metro Cebu to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies until Monday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu Province can expect partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with rain showers and/or thunderstorms from Saturday until Sunday, March 4 to March 6, 2023.

This is based on the 24-hour weather forecast and extended weather outlook released by the state weather bureau, Pagasa on Saturday morning, March 4.

Jhomer Eclarino, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist, told CDN Digital that the chances of rain in Metro Cebu and Cebu Province in the next two days would be below 50 percent.

“In general, maayo ang tempo ng panahon (the weather is fine),” he said noting, however, that that the wind could be moderate to strong at 30 to 45 kilometers per hour (kph).

Though Pagasa has not yet raised a gale warning as of this writing, fishermen with small vessels or below 250 gross tonnage are still advised to take precautionary measures as the coastal waters is expected to be moderate to rough.

The temperature will range from 23 to 30 degrees Celsius in the next two days, while the heat index will range from 35 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Eclarino said although the Northeast Monsoon or Hanging Amihan is more pronounced in Luzon, it would still continue to affect the Visayas.

