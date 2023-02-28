Pagasa’s Tuesday weather forecast: Cloudy with rain in some parts, fair in other areas
MANILA, Philippines — Parts of the county will have overcast skies with rain showers due to the effects of the northeast monsoon or “amihan” on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa.)
“Patuloy pa rin ang epekto ng amihan sa Luzon, kaya bukod sa malamig na simoy ng hangin, inaasahan natin na magiging maulap ang kalangitan na may pag-ulan sa silangang bahagi ng Luzon o sa Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon at Bicol region,” said Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.
(The effect of the northeast monsoon will still be felt in Luzon, so apart from the cold breeze, we expect cloudy skies with rain in the eastern part of Luzon or in the Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon and Bicol region.)
“Sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon kasama ang Metro Manila, maganda at maaliwalas ang panahon na may bahagyang maulap na kalangitan at tiyansa ng pag ulan,” he added.
(The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila will have fair weather with partly cloudy skies and chances of rain.)
Generally fair weather is also expected in the entire Mindanao, as well as the majority of Visayas, excluding Eastern Visayas which would also experience cloudy skies and rain due to the effects of the northeast monsoon.
No low pressure areas or storms are currently being monitored by Pagasa, with none expected to form in the coming days.
Forecast temperature range in key cities and areas on Tuesday
- Metro Manila: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 15 to 25 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 22 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 21 to 28 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
