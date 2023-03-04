‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor Tom Sizemore dead—manager

LOS ANGELES, United States—Tom Sizemore, a talented but troubled actor who made a career of playing tough guys, has died, his manager said Friday, March 3.

The 61-year-old suffered a brain aneurysm in February and on Friday was removed from life support, days after doctors concluded no more could be done for him, Charles Lago said.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank,” a statement said.

“His brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side.”

The actor worked with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, but was perhaps best known for his role in Steven Spielberg’s 1998 World War II epic “Saving Private Ryan.”

The movie received a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars and the stars, who included Tom Hanks and Matt Damon, were nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture by the Screen Actors Guild.

Sizemore’s personal life was frequently troubled and he struggled with addiction and had spells in jail, including after assaulting his girlfriend. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

Actor Tom Sizemore of ‘Saving Private Ryan’ hospitalized from brain aneurysm — manager

‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor arrested in LA