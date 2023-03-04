Magsayo guns for first win since losing world crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former World Boxing Council (WBC) world featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo had to tip the weighing scales twice before getting the contracted weight for his WBC interim title showdown against Mexican-American Brandon Figueroa.

The fight will be held tomorrow (Sunday Manila Time) at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, United States.

The 27-year-old Boholano initially weighed in at 126.8 pounds which was slightly over the featherweight limit.

He was given ample time during the weigh-in held earlier today and registered 126 lbs on his second try.

Meanwhile, Figueroa didn’t have any issues during the weigh-in coming in at 125.8 lbs on his first trip to the scales.

This will be Magsayo’s first fight after losing his WBC world featherweight title to Rey Vargas via unanimous decision.

Magsayo holds an impressive record of 24 wins with 16 knockouts and one loss.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Figueroa of Weslaco, Texas has a 23-1-1 (win-loss-draw) record with 18 knockouts. In his last fight, he scored a technical knockout victory against Carlos Castro last July in San Antonio, Texas.

Figueroa is also a former world champion who held the WBA and WBC world super bantamweight straps.

He lost both world titles in 2021 to Stephen Fulton via a majority decision in Las Vegas. /rcg

READ:

Magsayo eyes KO win but also ready to go the full grind

Tepora calls out Magsayo ‘to know who is the best PH featherweight fighter’

Magsayo gets shot at vacant WBC featherweight interim title

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP