Rep. Ouano-Dizon allocates P2.9B worth of projects for Mandaue this year

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Almost P3 billion worth of projects will be implemented in Mandaue City this year.

Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon of the lone district of Mandaue, said that she has allocated P2.9 billion worth of projects for the city this year.

This includes the flood mitigation project worth P1.3 billion, “storm asphalt” in some of the city’s barangays, and her other infrastructure projects that have not been completed before.

She said the asphalting in the different barangays and the implementation of the flood control project are ongoing.

The projects’ budget were sourced from the General Appropriations Act of 2023 through the efforts of Ouano-Dizon.

The P1.3 billion flood control project will be implemented in line with the city’s drainage master plan which is expected to cost P5 billion.

“The DPWH is doing all the bidding (flood control project) right now, ongoing na actually nag-aspalto na gani ta dapit sa M.C Briones, sa may Maguikay, ug San Miguel area,” said Ouano-Dizon.

The drainage master plan is considered very vital in solving the city’s flood problems.

Only P1.5 billion worth of projects were implemented by the city government with the help of the Department of Public Works and Highways as of 2022, Architect Marlo Ocleasa, City Planning Development Officer said in a previous interview.

For 2024, Ouano-Dizon said that she would propose an additional budget of P2 or P3 billion for flood control projects in the city. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Rep. Ouano-Dizon to run for Mandaue Lone District’s Congress seat

Mandaue to elect its own congressman, 12 councilors in 2022 polls

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP