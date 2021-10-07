Rep. Ouano-Dizon to run for Mandaue Lone District’s Congress seat

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Cebu sixth district Representative, Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon has filed her Certificate of Candidacy for Congresswoman of Mandaue City Lone District on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

If elected, Dizon will be the first House representative of Mandaue City.

The Mandaue lone district law that was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte last 2019 would be implemented in the upcoming 2022 elections that would mean that Mandaue would have its own congressman. Cordova town and Consolacion are left under the sixth district.

Dizon said if she would be elected, one of her priorities would be the implementation of her sponsored bill 9886, which was approved by the Congress, a construction of underpass, a flyover, and another road-level passage for vehicles along M.C Briones Street and U.N. Avenue, in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia, Mandaue City.

“Dako kaayo nig magamit dili lang sa Mandauehanon (kon) tibuok Cebu makapahimos ani. Gistudy gyud ni sa Jica 2015, 2018 nga one of the trafic bottleneck gyud ni nato, dili lang mga travellers, tourist kay mao ni siya ang backbone of north and south of Cebu. So dako gyud ni og matabang,” said Dizon.

(This project will have a big impact for the Mandauehanons even for the whole Cebu, everybody can use this. In 2015, 2018 study of JICA, this area was one of our bottlenecks, not only for the travellers, tourists because this is the backbone of the north and south of Cebu. So it really will be a big help.)

Sixth District Board Members Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano and Glenn Anthony Soco have also filed their COCs.

Lawyer Anna Fleur Gujilde, Mandaue City Election Officer, said that though Mandaue would be a lone district in the next election, Mandauehanon would still vote for six district board members.

Dizon, Soco, and Ouano were accompanied by the slate of TEAM Mandaue headed by Mayor Jonas Cortes.

