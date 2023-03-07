Jeepneys with route no. 11-A has new route every Fridays and Sundays

Cebu City, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) Management Board has approved the request of the Inayawan Transport Services Cooperative to have a new route for public utility jeepneys (PUJs) with route number 11-A on Fridays and Sundays.

Rene Borromeo, a member of the CCTO Management Board, told CDN Digital, that the operators and drivers of the Inayawan Transport earlier relayed their concerns to the board on the disadvantages of their shortened route every Fridays and Sundays to pave the way for churchgoers and devotees attending mass at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

“Approved na namo, for the benefits of the riding public man na. Tungod man gud na ka gi-shortened ang ilang byahe during mass sa Basilica, dili sila makasud near the church…Ang mga puj operators and drivers sa inayawan, mihangyo kay og adto ra sila moliko sa Borromeo, wa kaayo silay pasahero,” he told CDN Digital.

Borromeo said the approved route adjustment for PUJs with route number 11-A every Fridays and Sundays is as follows: From Magallanes Street-left turn to F. Gonzales St.-right turn to Osmeña Blvd.-left turn to D. Jakosalem St.-left turn to Colon St., and resume travel route towards Inayawan.

The original route of jeepneys with route number 11-A under the Cebu City Ordinance 2000 is: From Inayawan follow F. Jaca St. to RT A. Gabuya St. to Tagunol St. follow to C. Padilla St. RT Carlock St. to Lt. Tupas St. and proceed to Magallanes St.

But to accommodate the number of churchgoers in the Basilica every Friday and Sunday, 11-A jeepneys had been following a shortened route: from Magallanes St. left turn to A. Borromeo St.-left turn to Colon St. then proceed to C. Padilla St. and resume travel route towards Inayawan.

/bmjo

