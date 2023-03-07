Cebu City senior citizens may claim P3,000 assistance starting March 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eligible senior citizens in Cebu City can claim their P3,000 cash assistance for the first quarter of 2023 starting on March 16, 2023, Office of Senior Citizen’s Affair (OSCA) head Vicente “Inting” Esmeña said.

Esmeña told CDN Digital that the assistance covers the months of January, February, and March at P1,000 each.

The cash distribution will be held in the barangays from March 16 to 18, Thursday until Saturday.

Those unable to claim their share of the assistance on the said dates are advised to visit the new City Treasurer’s Office, which is located across the City Hall executive building starting on March 20.

The 10-day payout will follow the same guidelines used in the previous financial assistance distributions.

Unless they are completely incapacitated or bed ridden, eligible seniors must personally claim their benefits at the designated distribution areas.

They must also bring their current senior citizen ID.

Esmeña told CDN Digital that the Cebu City currently has a total of 88,564 qualified seniors for assistance covering the months of January to March.

Of these, around 38,000 senior citizens are from the North District, while almost 46,000 are from the South District.

The city also has around 4,600 bed ridden senior citizens.

