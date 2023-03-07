DNA tests confirm skull in soup pot, legs in fridge belong to Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi; other body parts still missing

Human remains that were discovered at a Tai Po village house have been identified as belonging to Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi.

DNA tests confirmed that the skull discovered in the large soup pot, and two legs found in the refrigerator at the ground-floor flat were the remains of the socialite, according to a source quoted by the South China Morning Post on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Some of Ms Choi’s body parts, including her torso and hands, are still missing.

The source added that police officers were still searching for the rest of Ms Choi’s remains, such as her torso and hands.

Police searched a landfill site in vain for three days last week after security footage suggested someone had dumped some bags at a refuse collection point.

The police also searched a cemetery on Feb 25, a day after discovering some of Ms Choi’s remains at the Tai Po village house.

The mother of four was last seen in the city’s exclusive Kadoorie Hill neighborhood in Ho Man Tin on the same day. Her ex-husband Alex Kwong, his parents and elder brother also lived in the area.

CCTV footage showed she was picked up in a seven-seater car driven by her ex-brother-in-law, who worked as her chauffeur.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Ms Choi was granted bail at HK$50,000 on Monday by the court, after prosecutors accused him of trying to help one of the alleged killers flee the city.

The sixth suspect, Lam Shun, appeared before Kowloon City Court for assisting an offender with intent to impede his apprehension or prosecution, reported SCMP on Monday.

The yacht rental agent allegedly arranged Alex Kwong’s attempted escape to Macau on Feb 24 for HK$300,000.

Kwong allegedly conspired with two family members to kill Ms Choi, his 28-year-old ex-wife, who was found dismembered in a village house after she was reported missing on Feb 21.

The court prosecutor did not object to Lam’s bail but asked for stringent conditions to be imposed on the accused, including a “reasonable” amount of cash and a requirement to report to police. He added that the prosecution’s stance might change if the charge was subsequently upgraded to a more serious one.

Acting principal magistrate Peony Wong released Lam on a HK$50,000 bail after finding the initial amount of HK$20,000, which Lam offered to raise, was “too small”.

He was barred from leaving the city, ordered to surrender his travel documents, and must also report to a police station twice a week and inform officers about any change of address.

Mr Kwong, 28, his father Kwong Kau, 65, and brother Anthony Kwong, 31, were earlier charged with murder and remanded in custody.

His 63-year-old mother, Jenny Li, was also detained for allegedly destroying evidence against her during a police investigation on Feb 23.

All of those charged will return to Kowloon City Court on May 8.

Police also arrested a 47-year-old masseuse, identified only by the surname Ng, for allegedly renting a flat in West Kowloon as a temporary shelter for Alex Kwong to evade law enforcement.

She was released on bail without charge, but must report to police later this month.

