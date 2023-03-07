2 sea vessels collide near Tampi Port in Negros Oriental

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram, Paul Lauro March 07,2023 - 05:07 PM
Coast Guard personnel check the damage to a roll-on/roll-off (roro) vessel that was involved in a collision with a tanker in the seawaters off San Jose, Negros Oriental on Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023. | PCG -7 via Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two ships collided in the waters off Tampi Port in San Jose, Negros Oriental around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) confirmed.

Fortunately, no one was harmed when a passenger roll-on roll-off (roro) ship and an oil tanker figured in a collision near the port. 

Based on the initial investigation from Coast Guard Lieutenant Janus Aniban, station commander of PCG-7 – Negros Oriental Substation, the oil tanker, MTKR Petro Helen, was approaching Fil Oil Logistics Amlan Berth. 

At the same time, a passenger roro, LCT Bato Twin 1, carrying 69 passengers and 14 rolling cargoes, was maneuvering its way out of Tampi Port.

Tampi Port is located only 200 meters away from Fil Oil Logistics Amlan Berth. 

The crew of MTKR Petro Helen told authorities from PCG-7 that upon seeing the roro nearby, they stopped their engine and blew their horn five times to alert the other ship. 

However, due to strong winds and current, the crew in LCT Bato Twin 1 did not notice the incoming oil tanker. As a result, they hit the bow portion of the oil tanker. 

The impact damaged the roro’s side railings. 

According to PCG-7, the owners of the two shipping lines decided to enter into an amicable settlement.

/bmjo

Read Next

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, Collision, Negros Oriental, negros oriental news, Philippine Coast Guard-Central Visayas
