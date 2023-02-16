Trips for small sea vessels suspended in several areas in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Due to unfavorable weather conditions, voyages of small sea vessels with 250 gross tonnage and below in some areas in Central Visayas have been suspended on Thursday, February 16.

The Philippine Coast Guard in the region (PCG-7) confirmed that some of its substations here declared suspensions of sea trips as the state weather bureau raised gale warning covering some seas in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“5 Coast Guard Stations out of 8 in Central Visayas have temporarily suspended trips,” the PCG-7 said in an advisory.

Voyages for small sea vessels are suspended until further notice in Negros Oriental, Eastern Bohol, Camotes Islands, and Northern and Central Cebu, PCG-7 announced.

“All seafarers are advised to find temporary shelter and wait upon the next advisory,” they added.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued gale warning notices in some areas of the country and warned seafarers of rough seas with waves reaching between 2.8 to 5.5 meters in height.

In an advisory released at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Pagasa said this is due to the prevailing northeast monsoon, locally known as the amihan.

The gale warning covered the following regions.

The western seaboard of northern Luzon ( Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, And Pangasinan)

The northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas (Batanes, Cagayan Including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon Including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte, And Southern Leyte)

The western and southern seaboards of Luzon and the central and western seaboards of Visayas (Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro Including Lubang Island, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Marinduque, Romblon, Antique, Aklan, Iloilo, Guimaras, Capiz, Bohol, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor.)

The northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao (Agusan Del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Northern Coast Of Lanao Del Norte, Surigao Del Norte, Surigao Del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Davao Oriental)

