Zubiri on Pamplona massacre: This is political terrorism

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — For Senate President Miguel Zubiri, the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo is an act of political terrorism.

“Wala pong ibang masasabi natin kundi political terrorism. This is a terrorist act. Maraming namatay na inosente didto and pangalawa, it is a message of fear to intimidate anyone who went in the way of whoever the mastermind [is],” said Zubiri, who arrived here on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

(There is nothing else to say but this is political terrorism. This is a terrorist act. A lot of innocent people died here and secondly, it is a message of fear to intimidate anyone who went in the way of whoever the mastermind is.)

“Demonyo lang ang makakagawa nito,” Zubiri added.

(Only the devil can do this.)

Zubiri, along with senators JV Ejercito, Win Gatchalian, Joel Villanueva, and Pia Cayetano, were among those who visited the wake of Governor Degamo, who was killed along with eight others in his compound in Pamplona town, Negros Oriental on Saturday morning, March 4, 2023.

His wake is in Barangay Junob, Dumaguete City.

During his visit, Zubiri handed two resolutions to Janice Degamo, the wife of Governor Degamo.

The first was to express their condolences to the family of Degamo while the other was to condemn the recent killings involving government officials and private individuals.

As the leader of the Senate, Zubiri urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other law enforcement agencies to exert all efforts to arrest the remaining perpetrators and most especially the mastermind.

Four suspects have been arrested in a hot pursuit operation while one was killed in a firefight. Police said at least five suspects are still at large.

Senator Villanueva, meanwhile, urged the police to be proactively engaged in seeking justice for the victims of the Pamplona massacre.

“Baka may padrino itong mga ito na politiko rin. Mga padrinong makakapangyarihan din kaya wala ng takot sa impunity. Sampal ito sa gobiyerno,” Villanueva said.

(Maybe they have a backer who is a politician. A backer who is powerful and not scared because of the impunity of how the crime was committed. This is a big slap to the government.)

On Monday evening, March 6, Senators Bong Go, Jinggoy Estrada, Robinhood Padilla, Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr, and actor Philip Salvador paid a visit to the wake of Degamo.

According to Estrada, the attack against Degamo was the fourth attack involving government officials in the country since February 17.

Attacks were also made on Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr., Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda, and Datu Montawal, Maguindanao Mayor Ohto Caumbo Montawal.

Of the three, only Adiong survived.

With the recent attacks, Estrada admitted that this is already becoming alarming.

For his part, Senator Bong Go said that they will be extending help not only to the family of Degamo but also to the families of the eight other casualties, including those injured.

The Senate, Go said, will make sire that the justice will be served.

/bmjo

