Sea vessels for tourism now allowed to operate in 100% capacity

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Motor bancas and other sea vessels used for tourism-related activities in Cebu province have been allowed to operate in full capacity.

This after Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on March 1, 2022 signed Executive Order (EO) No. 8 that permitted boats to operate in 100 percent carrying capacity.

“With the steady decline of COVID-19 cases within Cebu, an increased vaccination coverage, continued implementation of minimum public health standards, and after due consultation with stakcholders, the Provincial Government of Cebu finds it prudent to increase the passenger carrying capacity of boats, bancas, and other sea vessels used for tourism-related activities,” portions of the EO stated.

The newest EO took effect immediately.

Since February 10, Cebu province began welcoming back foreign tourists, two years after the COVID-19 put leisure travel to a grinding halt.

Aside from boats used for tourism activities, the Capitol has also allowed land public transportation to return to operating under a 100 percent passenger capacity.

However, extension seats and standing passengers are still prohibited.

