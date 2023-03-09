ASF in Cebu: Is it safe to eat pork here? Yes, officials say

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Health officials in Central Visayas assured that locally produced meat and pork products in Cebu are safe to eat, despite confirmed cases of the African Swine Flu (ASF).

The Department of Health in the region (DOH-7) has issued a health advisory, assuring the public that the ASF does not pose a threat to human health.

“The World Organization for Animal Health describes ASF as a severe and highly contagious viral disease among domestic and wild pigs only,” portions of the advisory reads.

“Consumption of pork and processed meat remains to be safe as long as these are brought from reliable outlets and are cooked properly before eating,” it added.

According to local health officials, ASF is transmitted to a herd by feeding them with contaminated pork products.

“The virus then spreads between pigs by direct contact with an infected pig, or ingestion of contaminated materials, such as food waste, feed, or garbage,” DOH-7 said.

In order to prevent the deadly infection from spreading further, DOH-7 has also shared several suggestions for farmers and pigraisers.

These included strict implementation of sanitation practices such as washing their hands after visiting a farm or market, and cleaning shoes and tires that came from pig forms.

The Central Visayas Pork Producers Cooperative (CeViPPCo) earlier issued a statement similar to that of the DOH-7, assuring the public that meat and pork products here are safe for human consumption amid confirmed cases of the ASF in Carcar City.

The Cebu Provincial Government has prohibited the distribution and transportation of live hogs, pork products, and byproducts from Carcar City where the ASF has reportedly affected 11 out of the city’s 15 barangays.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

ASF scares away pork consumers in Mandaue as city bans entry of pork and pork products from infected areas

Cebu City is ASF-free, says DVMF official

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP