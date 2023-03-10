Danao City temporarily bans entry of live hogs, pork products from Carcar, NegOr

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Danao City government is temporarily banning the entry of live hogs and pork products from Carcar City and Negros Oriental, which recently logged confirmed cases of African Swine Fever (ASF), a highly contagious viral disease affecting pigs.

Danao City Mayor Thomas Mark Durano signed last Wednesday, March 8, 2023, his Executive No. 20 series of 2023.

A copy of the signed EO was shared in the official website of the LGU.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The EO temporarily bans the entry of live hogs, sows, piglets, boar, semen, pork, and pork-related products from the two local government units (LGUs).

It also ordered strict implementation and regulation on the entry of live hogs (adults and piglets), and any pork-related meat products, both processed and cooked, from outside Danao without the required animal health certificate and barangay backyard farm certificate, among others.

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI)- Animal Disease Diagnostic and Reference Laboratory (ADDRL) recently confirmed the detection of ASF viral DNA in blood samples obtained as a result of ASF surveillance in Carcar City.

Further investigation by the local veterinary office of Carcar City also revealed that these pigs, from which the aforementioned blood samples were obtained, were kept at a barangay stockyard together with pigs originating from the Negros Island.

The Province of Cebu, through EO No. 9, series of 2023, dated March 6, also ordered the temporary ban on entry of these live hogs and pork and pork-related products from Negros Island.

READ: ASF in Carcar: Exporting of meat banned, chicharon not

“There is an imminent threat of the African Swine Fever within the jurisdiction of the Province of Cebu. The City of Danao as well, cannot risk the incursion of the disease from the Island of Negros,” Durano said in his EO.

READ MORE:

ASF in Cebu: Is it safe to eat pork here? Yes, officials say

Gov. Aumentado: Bohol remains ASF-free

Cebu detects first ASF infection in lechon-famous Carcar City

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP