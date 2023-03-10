PESO chief: 681 retrenched workers of MEPZ firm get cash aid from DSWD-7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The 681 retrenched workers of a locator from the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) in Lapu-Lapu City, received on Friday, March 10, cash aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7).

Kim Francisco, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Public Employment Service Office (PESO), said that these workers were retrenched from a garments company.

He said that the retrenched workers, who were mostly tailors, received the notice from their company on March 2 and 3.

Francisco said that this was the second time that the company implemented retrenchments this year.

Each worker received an amount ranging from P2,000 to P5,000 through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of DSWD-7.

“Maayo na lang ni nga makatabang sa mga nawad-an og trabaho kay grabe kaayo ron ang situation sa international market. Wala gyuy orders nga naabot gikan sa abroad paingon sa manufacturing company sa MEPZ,” Francisco said.

(At least this can help those who lost their jobs because the situation in the international market is dire. The manufacturing company has not received any orders from abroad.)

Aside from this, the PESO office has also conducted a special recruitment activity for the retrenched workers held at their office in the City Hall compound.

Among the companies who participated in the special recruitment was Profood International which was in need of 1,000 seasonal workers and Prudential Employment Overseas Recruitment Agency to hire tailors for Japan.

ALSO READ

MEPZ garment firm retrenches 161 workers; PESO helping affected workers to get jobs

Cong. Rama pushes for security of tenure, benefits for daycare workers

Jobless rate rose to 4.8% in January 2023

48 out of 1,000 Pinoys jobless in January, PSA reports

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP