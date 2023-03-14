Village chief, wife gunned down in Asturias, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Still unidentified assailants gunned down a village chief and his wife in broad daylight in Asturias town in northwestern Cebu on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Police Alden Zambrano, chief of the Asturias Police Station, confirmed that they received a shooting alarm past 9 a.m. at the national highway in Brgy. Poblacion in their town, right in front Mayor Fabian Aguanta Asturias Central School.

They identified the victims as Mario Tundag and his wife, Edna. Mario happens to be the current Barangay Captain of Manguiao, which is a barangay in Asturias.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage circulating on social media showed that the suspects were on board a motorcycle when they shot at the victims. The two followed the victims closely while traversing the highway before firing their guns.

Zambrano said the physicians declared the victims dead on the spot.

In the meantime, investigators continue to probe and determine the motive behind the killing.

A hot pursuit operation is now ongoing also, he added.

Asturias is a third-class municipality located 75 kilometers northwest of Cebu City.

