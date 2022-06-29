Teachers in Asturias, Cebu robbed in school

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two teachers of the Langob Elementary School in the town of Asturias in northern Cebu, reportedly lost their bags containing huge amounts of cash in school on Wednesday morning, June 29, 2022.

Asturias police identified the first victim as Master Teacher Melche Conception Trazo, 51 years old, female, married, and a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Asturias, Cebu.

Trazo allegedly lost a black wallet that contained P20,000 in cash, ATM cards, and Canadian dollars. She also lost a blue wallet containing P30,000 in cash.

The second victim was identified as Bryll Krystyl Tulod Geralde, 33 years old, female, married, and a Grade 3 teacher.

Geralde told police that she lost a brown wallet containing cash worth P8,000, ATM cards, and important IDs.

Trazo told Asturias police that she noticed a man wearing a jacket outside her classroom. When she approached him to check, the suspect allegedly escaped by jumping to a non-passage area. It was then that she found out that her two wallets were already missing.

The second victim claimed that she saw no one but noticed that one of the windows in her classroom was already broken. When she checked, her wallet was already gone.

Asturias police are now investigating the incident and gathering data to unmask the suspect.

