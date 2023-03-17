Capitol: 3 gov’t agencies on Cebu Province lots accept relocation offer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three government agencies whose offices stand on properties owned by the Cebu Provincial government have agreed to the relocation offer of the Capitol.

In a statement on social media on Friday, March 17, 2023, the Capitol’s Public Information Office (PIO) announced that the Cebu Medical Society has agreed to be relocated to the Department of Agriculture (DA) Compound in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, while the Girl Scouts of the Philippines and the National Food Authority agreed to be transferred to Sudlon, in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

“During a meeting with Gov. Gwen Garcia at the Capitol yesterday, March 16, these agencies committed to signing an agreement with the provincial government to formalize their transfer to these two Capitol-owned relocation sites,” the PIO said.

No commitment yet for 3 other gov’t agencies

However, the Capitol also said that as of Friday, three other concerned agencies had remain undecided.

Although amenable to the transfer at the DA Compound, the Population Commission (POPCOM), for its part, said it was still awaiting instructions from its central office in Manila.

Meanwhile, both the National Irrigation Administration and the Department of Education’s Applied Nutrition Center have yet to commit to cooperating with the Capitol’s request.

Province has law on its side

“Governor Gwen Garcia reminded them that the province, as the legal owner of the lots, has the law on its side and could avail of different legal options available, such as demanding from them retroactive rent or serving them notices of eviction and demolition,” the PIO said.

The governor also said that the offer of relocation was a win-win solution for all parties involved.

“Not only will the agencies be given new locations that are more conducive to their functions, but Capitol will also be able to maximize the earning potentials of these highly commercialized yet occupied lots that are very near the Cebu IT Park,” the Cebu Province PIO said.

