Gabriela outraged by alleged intimidation by self-proclaimed OPAPRU men

By: Jean Mangaluz - Inquirer.net | March 17,2023 - 06:06 PM

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines —  Gabriela Women’s Party on Friday slammed the alleged harassment of one of its members by men who introduced themselves as personnel of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU), formerly known as the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPPAP).

“We in Gabriela Women’s Party condemn the harassment and intimidation committed by alleged members of the [OPARU] against Elizabeth Maynigo, long-time women’s rights defender and Gabriela Party-list – Marikina president,” said the party in a Facebook post.

According to Gabriela, on March 15, men who claimed to be members of the OPAPRU asked Maynigo to board a vehicle for interrogation. At the time, she had been caring for her ailing father in the hospital.

“She was also asked to be an ‘agent’ for OPPAP, and report to them all of the activities of Gabriela Women’s Party in Marikina City.  If she refuses, the officers from OPPAP said that they would proceed with the issuance of a warrant of arrest for rebellion against Maynigo,” said Gabriela.

According to Gabriela, intimidation against their group is not new. Other members of the Gabriela Women’s Party in Marikina have also experienced harassment. Before the alleged incident, Maynigo reported seeing men on motorcycles visit her home.

READ: 76-year old Gabriela coordinator arrested in Agusan Del Norte

“We will seek a congressional inquiry on this harassment incident, as we will file formal complaints in various agencies regarding this. Hands off women’s rights defenders! Hands off Elizabeth Maynigo!” said Gabriela.

