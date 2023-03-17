Gabriela outraged by alleged intimidation by self-proclaimed OPAPRU men
“We in Gabriela Women’s Party condemn the harassment and intimidation committed by alleged members of the [OPARU] against Elizabeth Maynigo, long-time women’s rights defender and Gabriela Party-list – Marikina president,” said the party in a Facebook post.
“She was also asked to be an ‘agent’ for OPPAP, and report to them all of the activities of Gabriela Women’s Party in Marikina City. If she refuses, the officers from OPPAP said that they would proceed with the issuance of a warrant of arrest for rebellion against Maynigo,” said Gabriela.
According to Gabriela, intimidation against their group is not new. Other members of the Gabriela Women’s Party in Marikina have also experienced harassment. Before the alleged incident, Maynigo reported seeing men on motorcycles visit her home.
READ: 76-year old Gabriela coordinator arrested in Agusan Del Norte
RELATED STORIES:
Makabayan bloc sounds alarm over 2 missing Cebu activists
Groups denounce arrest warrants for UP student and labor leader
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.