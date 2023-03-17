Gesta looks to family for added boost in upcoming fight against American Diaz

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano lightweight contender Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta dedicates his upcoming bout against American Joseph Diaz in Long Beach, California to his child and family.

The 35-year-old Gesta, a native of San Remigio, northern Cebu, announced in a press conference on Thursday (Friday, Manila Time) that his fight against Diaz would be a new chapter in his career.

He said that he was not fighting for himself right now, but for his future and his family’s future. Gesta’s wife gave birth to a baby boy last year in San Diego, California.

“Expect a better me. I’m training with Marvin (Somodio) and with the support from my team. We just had a baby. It pushed me, it gives me boost,” said Gesta, a former world title challenger.

“I’m not fighting for myself right now, I’m fighting for my future, for my kid. It’s a different feeling right now, a different chapter, and I feel great. Expect a great fight this Saturday, especially facing Jojo Diaz, I’m excited for this,” he said.

READ: Gesta to fight Mexico’s Diaz in undercard of Ramirez-Rosado showdown in US

This will be Gesta’s first fight since April last year. He fought and dominated Joel Diaz Jr., walking away with a unanimous decision victory in 10 rounds.

It was a fitting comeback for Gesta who came from a three year hiatus after back-to-back setbacks in 2019.

“As a fighter, you know, you don’t wanna dodge anyone. Jojo (Joseph) Diaz has been there, he’s been tested, a young hungry fighter. For me, that’s a great opportunity for me,” said Gesta who sports a record of 33 wins with 17 knockouts, three defeats, and three draws.

“I wanna thank Golden Boy for this opportunity. It’s just a great fight. That will bring the fans to watch. As for me, I wanna test myself to fight the best,” he said.

“I’ve seen him fight. Each fight is different, there’s always going to be an obstacle in next fights. Every fight is different. There will be fights that you’re doing real good, although I see something in there that I could capitalize. I don’t know what’s his training right now, I think,” said Gesta.

READ: Gesta Sr. explains why his son, Gesta Jr., will beat Garcia in upcoming bout in Arizona

Diaz on Gesta

Both boxers had huge respect for each other with Diaz excited to fight Gesta whom he described as a ‘tough veteran.’

“Camp reall well. We went back and reflected on see where to progress on. I got a tremendous team now. I feel comfortable and feel very well, we trained extremely well,” said Diaz who is raring to get himself back into the winning column.

“Mercito is a tough veteran, he’s experienced in the ring. Once I walk out there, walk past him, I’m hoping that this will open a lot of doors. I’m very confident of what I’m gonna do come Saturday night. I’m gonna be explosive and I’m gonna be aggressive and this is gonna be an action-packed fight,” he said.

Diaz, 30, of Downey, California has a record of 32-3-1 (win-loss-draw) with 15 knockouts. He is fresh from back-to-back losses against William Zepeda in October last year and a world title loss to Devin Haney for the WBC world lightweight strap.

ALSO READ

Gabunilas handling pressure well as fight against Indonesian boxer draws near

Gaballo to fight Thai boxer in title eliminator bout for WBC world bantamweight title

O’Shaquie Foster stuns Rey Vargas for vacant WBC super featherweight title

Canelo Alvarez to face John Ryder in Mexico ‘homecoming’

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP