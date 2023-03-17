PNP puts up IAS desks, drop boxes to monitor police performance

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Police Internal Affairs Service (IAS) of Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City are putting up IAS desks and drop boxes in the barangays of Mandaue City.

So far, IAS Desks and drop boxes were already put up in Barangays Guizo and Ibabao-Estancia in Mandaue City. The city has 27 barangays.

Residents may write their complaints against the police or report good deeds of the police and drop them in the box.

For IAS desks, the complaints will be entered into their system by the focal persons assigned.

IAS is currently putting drop boxes and IAS desks in the different barangays as part of their new program led by IAS head Inspector General Atty. Alfegar Triambulo.

These are on top of the IAS desks stationed in the police stations.

“Mao nay amoang gibuhat ron, magdisseminate ta sa lain-laing barangay sa Mandaue para mainform ang komunidad nga anaay IAS desk. Aron makahibaw ang komunidad nga anaay nagmonitor sa buhat sa mga kapulisan,” said PCMS Roberto Neri, investigator of Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City IAS.

After Mandaue City, Neri said they will then establish IAS desks and drop boxes in Lapu-Lapu City’s 30 barangays.

Evaluation/assessment of complaints

The letters that will be collected will be evaluated whether the police involved should be investigated, charged, or commended, he said.

The evaluation will then be passed to the regional and national offices.

Neri said that since the new program was only implemented early this month, they have yet to obtain letters from the drop boxes. But he said that they had filed cases against some police personnel.

Moreover, they are also conducting regular community surveys and spot inspections.

“Muadto mi sa mga pier area, terminal, especially sa church. Naa mi giinterview nga vendor kung unsa iyang ikasulti about visibility sa police. Aside ana nga program, naa mi gitawag na spot inspection pro-active ug initiative. Regular jud na siya. Weekly, monthly, naa jud mi submission ana sa higher office,” said Police Staff Sergeant Gaudencio Catig Jr., investigator of Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City IAS. /rcg

