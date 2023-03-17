Bahay leads Magis Eagles in routing Red Robins for 3rd straight win in NBTC national finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jared Bahay proved why he’s the country’s No. 1 high school basketball player after erupting with 31 points in Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles-Landmasters’ lopsided victory against the Mapua University Red Robins, 90-75, on Friday, March 17, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

This is the team’s third straight win in the Magic 12 round of the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals.

The crafty guard from Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City was red hot, especially from the three-point line where he nailed 8 of his 13 attempts. He paired it with a rebound along with three assists and three steals as the Magis Eagles cruised to the semifinals of the biggest high school basketball tournament in the country with a clean 3-0 (win-loss) slate.

Magis Eagles’ Celis

Big man Raffy Celis logged his second double-double performance for the Magis Eagles by scoring 17 points with 10 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Also, Michael Asoro stepped up big time for his team, dropping 20 points, 2 boards, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

Sean Chonsey Salvador scored 26 points, with 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in Mapua’s losing efforts. His teammates Aki Valina and Nicolo Mulingtapang chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectively.

23-point lead

The Magis Eagles led by as much as 23 points, 64-41, with Miguel Dosayla topping it with a two-pointer in the middle of the third period.

The closest the Red Robins got against the Magis Eagles was 14 points, 67-71, with 3:09 left in the final period.

BOX SCORES

SHS-ADC (90)- Bahay 31, Asoro 20, Celis 17, Dacalos 9, Rota 7, Dosayla 7, Go 2.

MAPUA (75)- Salvador 26, Valina 13, Mulingtapang 11, Masiglat 8, Catapang 5, Loriaga 4, Santos 4, Rodriguez 2, Go 2.

