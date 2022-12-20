VM Garcia urges barangays to set up animal welfare desks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia urged barangays in the city to set up their own animal welfare desk.

Garcia, chairman of the city council’s Committee on Animal Welfare, emphasized the role each barangay, together with the police, plays in the campaign against animal cruelty.

“Pangusgan jud nato ang atong first responders which is the barangays thru the barangay captains and the barangay officials and also the PNP…I would also be encouraging the barangays to have an animal welfare desk as well as an animal welfare committee or council so that they will look at this particular aspect,” he said.

He added that as of now, the police stations here in Cebu City have already set up their animal help desks.

Earlier. the city government trained personnel of the Cebu City Police Office to be animal welfare officers and established animal welfare desks in police stations.

This came after reports on the incident involving “Bonbon” the dog went viral and reached the attention of police authorities.

Garcia then acknowledged the importance of the recently concluded two-day first-ever local government unit-led Animal Welfare Summit that gathered about 200 participants, including barangay officials and representatives from various law enforcement agencies, and animal welfare advocates.

“Daghan mga speakers, and it was there that they learned the value of animals and to be sensitive to animal welfare,” he said. /rcg

