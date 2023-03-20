More traffic violations noted in Cebu City 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of traffic violations in Cebu City continues to grow as enforcers constantly remind erring motorists to pay their citation tickets.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) recorded a total of 9,556 traffic violations between March 1 and March 15. The figures were higher compared to the 4,226 for the same period in February.

Recent traffic violations mostly involved non-compliance of road signs, CCTO added. These included violating the No Stopping Anytime, and No Parking Anytime signs.

They have also impounded around 500 vehicles during the first 15 days of March, most of which happened to be motorcycles – at 269. Other vehicles they impounded included e-bikes (174), tri-sikads (40), privately owned vehicles (14), and tricycles (4).

CCTO urged motorists to pay their penalties and citation tickets on time so they can retrieve their vehicles from the impounding compound.

According to the city’s traffic enforcement agency, they have already recorded 73 traffic violators who failed to settle their citation tickets.

“Kun ikaw ma filean og kaso, maka multa na ikaw og tres mil (P3,000) ka pesos og posible nga malutsan og Bench Warrant ilabi na og dili mo tunga sa summon nga ipadala gikan sa korte,” explained CCTO.

(If a case will be filed against you, you will be penalized P3,000 and possibly be send a bench warrant, especially if you won’t appear in the summon sent by the court.)

Since COVID restrictions have been eased in 2022, traffic officials here braced for an increase in the number of traffic violations.

/bmjo



